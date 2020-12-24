Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,09,951 on Thursday as it recorded 3,580 new cases, a health official said.

The state reported 89 fatalities during the day which took the death toll to 49,058, he said.

A total of 3,171 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,04,871.

The number of active patients in the state now is 54,891.

Mumbai city reported 643 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,89,204, while its death toll rose to 11,045 with 12 more fatalities being reported.

As many as 62,728 new samples were tested on Thursday. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus went up to 1,23,41,204.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,09,951, new cases: 3,580, death toll: 49,058, discharged: 18,04,871, active cases: 54,891, people tested so far: 1,23,41,204.

