Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat auditorium in Dehradun to assess the progress of skill development initiatives and to link skilled youth with forward linkages.

During the meeting, an in-depth discussion was held on the fact that despite a rise in the number of ITIs, technical institutions, and trained youth in the state, adequate placement opportunities and satisfactory wages are still not being ensured in industries. The Chief Minister termed this a shortfall across management, coordination, and platforms and directed immediate corrective measures, as per an official release.

The Chief Minister stated that, on the one hand, skilled workers such as barbers, plumbers, electricians, masons, and carpenters are not readily available for daily work, while, on the other hand, many youth who have received technical education from ITIs remain unemployed. He directed that this contradiction be addressed through better coordination among technical education, skill development, education, and other related departments.

He emphasised that not only smart infrastructure but also smart human resources should be a priority. Stress was laid on employment-oriented curricula aligned with industry needs and future technological demands, trained instructors, and the upgradation of ITIs and other technical institutions, as per the release.

The Chief Minister directed the development of an integrated model at the local level to prepare basic-skilled workers for daily tasks, a medium-technology workforce, and a highly skilled technical workforce, thereby strengthening efforts to realise the vision of Developed India @2047.

He also directed that youths selected for training should be tagged with potential employers from the very beginning, so that job security is ensured during the training period itself. He emphasised revising technical courses in a timely manner and ensuring outcomes at three levels--six months, medium-term, and long-term.

For youth selected for self-employment or employment opportunities abroad, the Chief Minister directed that guidelines issued by the Government of India, as per different countries' requirements, be shared with them so that they can adapt more easily in the destination country. He also instructed that pending court cases be resolved promptly to avoid unnecessary delays in recruitment results.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna suggested involving industries as partners in the training process to develop demand-driven skills. He said that if industries are involved in training and curriculum design, youth can be trained to meet industry requirements, leading to better employment opportunities.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan directed all relevant departments to convene on a single platform to expedite work related to employment and skill development. Secretary, Skill Development and Employment Department, C Ravishankar, gave a detailed presentation on departmental initiatives, strategies ranging from local to overseas placements, and ongoing efforts to improve outcomes. (ANI)

