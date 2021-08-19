Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): EME Sailing Association, in collaboration with the Laser Class Association of India (LCAI) to hold the closing of its 35th Hyderabad Sailing Week, ceremony on Thursday in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

Earlier it was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on August 13.

While speaking to ANI, Vikram, Secretary of 'EME Sailing club', Hyderabad, said, "the 35th Hyderabad Sailing week have had 120 active participants, out of which 12 are girl participants and they have received their guidance under Commodore Narayan alongside Abhijeeth Singh Kumar and Colonel Samuel who were on the forefront to organize this event."

In further conversation, Vikram said that they got participants from Mumbai, Goa, Bhopal, Bengaluru and also from different parts of the country. He informed that they have planned to distribute two prizes for girls and boys each, and also are trying to promote girls and youth to enter this adventure sport of sailing.

"Hosters are coming from Hyderabad, and support staff will join from Telangana. The 35th Hyderabad Sailing Week is going to have its closing ceremony tomorrow in the presence of Admiral Karmabir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC and the Chief of Naval Staff", he added subsequently.

Sailors from different places spoke to ANI and shared their opinions.

Prathyusha, the sailor from Bihar, said, "sailing is a unique sport to participate in and this sport will help the sailor learn how to control their boat. It is totally different from other sports".

Alekhya, another sailor said that "sailing needs a good fitness to run a boat and a sailor must have a good fit body and healthy food habits".

Similarly, Ghurashish, a sailor from Punjab, said, "he is enjoying this sailing championship in Hyderabad and he is trying to get into Asian Games". (ANI)

