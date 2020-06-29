Kohima, Jun 29 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, including that of 18 army personnel, taking the northeast state's tally to 451, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the total cases, 283 are active as 168 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The minister said 18 new cases were reported from Jakhama Army Camp quarantine centre in Kohima district, 17 from Tuensang district and one from Peren district.

Phom said four patients -- three from Dimapur and one from Kohima -- recovered from COVID-19 on Monday.

The districts with COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (183), Kohima (112), Peren (89), Mon (38), Tuensang (25), Zunheboto (3), and one in Phek, a Health department release.

The districts with COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (183), Kohima (112), Peren (89), Mon (38), Tuensang (25), Zunheboto (3), and one in Phek, a Health department release.

Four other districts of the state - Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha - have not reported any COVID-19 case till date, it added. PTI NBS RG ABH ABH 06292004 NNNN

