Dehradun, June 29: Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana on Monday issued clarification for his “Lord Krishna sent Corona” comment after facing criticism. Dhasmana said that his comment was manipulated. The Uttarakhand Congress leader told news agency ANI that he only meant that whatever happens in this world happens under watch of God. Uttarakhand: Dehradun Administration Imposes 48-Hour Lockdown After COVID-19 Cases Rises in District.

Dhasmana stated. “I give example of Krishna everywhere and I just said did corona come without the will of God? Whatever happens in this world happens under watch of God.” He stoked controversy on Saturday, by claiming that the coronavirus pandemic was "sent by Lord Krishna". Uttarakhand Govt Fixes Price Caps for COVID-19 Tests Between Rs 2000 to Rs 2200.

Suryakant Dhamana's Clarification:

#WATCH ...I give example of Krishna everywhere and I just said did corona come without the will of God? Whatever happens in this world happens under watch of God: Uttarakhand Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana on his "Lord Krishna sent Corona" remark. pic.twitter.com/iHa2w4YKL8 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Dhasmana, who is also vice-president of Uttarakhand Congress, made the controversial comment during a debate a TV news channel while responding to a question on resuming char-dhaam yatra in the state. Quoting the Bhagwad Gita, Uttarakhand’s Congress vice-president stated that Lord Krishna has said that he is within us. He added that both corona and Lord Krishna begins with same Hindi alphabet. His comments evoked sharp criticism on social media from netizens.

Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand rose to 2,831 on Monday after eight more people tested positive for the disease. Thirty-eight people also succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. According to the state health department, over 700 active cases are present in the state, while more than 2,000 patients have recovered from coronavirus.

