Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): An estimated 36 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of vaccinated in the state so far to 1,84,154, official data said.

Out of the 10,065 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 3,669 took the shots in 107 sessions till 5:30 pm today, according to the data released by the state Health Minister.

All the 3,669 vaccinated during the day as against the targeted 10,065 were from the city as no vaccination sessions were held in other districts.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 to Saturday 5:30 pm stands at 1,84,154.

This was against the targeted 3,28,478 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 56 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported across the state today, the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, the staff members at airports in the state were considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and permitted for vaccination on priority basis.

The government said the health warriors who were in the forefront during the fight against coronavirus would be given priority followed by people with co-morbidity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)