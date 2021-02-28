Bhopal, Feb 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 363 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 2,61,766, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 3,864, the health department said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 16 out of the total 52 districts in the state on Sunday.

A total of 243 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,55,117, the department said.

With 165 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,617, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,082 with the addition of 49 cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

There are 954 active cases in Indore at present, while Bhopal has 565 such cases.

With 16,220 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state has crossed 57.86 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,61,766, new cases 363, death toll 3,864, recovered 2,55,117, active cases 2,785, number of tests so far 57,86,018.

