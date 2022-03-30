New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A total of 37 cantonment hospitals across the country will start Ayurveda clinics from May 1 onwards to provide more people the benefits of Indian traditional medicines, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including armed forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services from these hospitals," the ministry's statement noted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Tribal-Dominated Dahod on April 21, Says Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil.

The decision to start the aforementioned clinics was taken at a recent high level meeting held between Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha, it said.

To support this initiative, Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH doctors and pharmacists to the 37 cantonment hospitals, it said.

Also Read | Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

"Officials of Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these 37 Ayurveda Centres functional," it stated.

These 37 cantonment hospitals are based in cities such as Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Dehradun, Mhow, Pachmarhi, Shahjahanpur, Jabalpur, Badami Bagh and Barrackpore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)