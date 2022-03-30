Kerala, March 30: A horrifying incident has come to light from Kerala where 3 men allegedly raped and killed a pregnant goat in Kanhangad. One accused has been arrested, while the other two managed to escape. Reportedly, the goat was four months pregnant and would have given birth soon.

As per the report published in the New Indian Express, the goat belonged to Elite Hotel in Kottachery. The incident came to light when the employees of the hotel heard a disturbance coming from the backyard at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, where the goats, a billy and a pregnant nanny, were kept. When they rushed out, the three men tried to escape by jumping the wall. Two managed to flee but Senthil, an employee of the hotel, was caught. Uttar Pradesh Beastiality Case: Man Rapes Multiple Cows in Ayodhya Shelter, Held For Unnatural Sex.

As per the report, the hotel employees found the pregnant goat, nanny, dead. On a complaint by the hotel owner, cops at Hosdurg police station arrested Senthil. The accused will be charged under the relevant section of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act and the unnatural offences under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

