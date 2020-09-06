Panaji, Sep 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 374 on Sunday to reach 20,829 while seven deaths took the toll to 236, an official said.

So far 15,839 people have been discharged in the state, leaving it with 4,754 active cases, he added.

A total of 1,515 samples were tested during the day, with 374 returning positive, 900 negative and the reports of 241 awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,829, new cases 374, deaths 236, discharged 15,839, active cases 4,754, samples tested till date 2,12,150.

