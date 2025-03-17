Patna, Mar 17 (PTI) The names of around 38.98 lakh people have been added in an official app as potential beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-G) in Bihar, a state minister said on Monday.

He made the announcement in the assembly during a discussion on the budget proposal of Rs 16,093 crore of the Rural Development Department (RDD) for the 2025-26 fiscal. The RDD budget was passed by the assembly by voice vote, amid a walkout by opposition members.

“To ensure a fair selection process for beneficiaries under PMAY-G, an online survey is being conducted in rural areas since January 10 and it will continue till March 31. This survey is taking place through the recently launched ‘Awas Plus App'... So far, the names of around 38.98 lakh people have been added in the app,” Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar said.

All the names added in the app will be further verified and a final list will be prepared, he said.

The ‘Awas Plus App' has been designed to ensure transparency in the selection of beneficiaries, while simplifying the process of providing housing under the scheme, Kumar said.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June 2015 and implemented from April 2016, the PMAY-G is a flagship programme of the central government in its mission to provide affordable housing for all.

It is addressed to the rural poor, aimed at providing pucca houses with all basic facilities, officials said.

“Under JEEViKA in Bihar, 10.63 lakh self-help groups have been formed in rural areas and more than 1.35 crore JEEViKA Didis' are associated with them, most of whom come from poor families.

“JEEViKA Didis' are women associated with SHGs under the JEEViKA project that aims to empower poor women. Foreign delegates from countries like Indonesia, Philippines, Ethiopia, South Africa and Rwanda recently visited Bihar to study the success of JEEViKA,” the minister added.

