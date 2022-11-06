Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,46,970, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 365 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,369.

