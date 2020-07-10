Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 387 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infected people in the union territory to 9,888, even as the death toll reached 159 following the demise of five patients, officials said.

There are 3,943 active cases in the union territory, while 5,786 patients have recovered from the infection, as per official data.

The cases detected on Friday included 66 people who had returned to the union territory recently, officials said.

As many as 387 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory, officials said, adding that while 97 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 290 people were from the Valley.

They said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases – 94 -- on Friday, followed by 51 in Rajouri district in the Jammu region.

“Of these, 7,794 are in Kashmir, while 2,094 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

"Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said. This has taken the death toll of coronavirus infected people in the union territory to 159, according to official data.

