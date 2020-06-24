Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Karnataka on Wednesday reported 397 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 10,118.

According to the State Health Department, with 14 more deaths today, the state's toll has reached 164. While, 6,151 people have been discharged so far.

Hundred per cent of Community Health Centres, 50 per cent of Primary Health Centres and Urban Primary Health Centres will be converted as exclusive 'fever clinics' to screen fever cases for influenza-like illness (ILI)/severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), Karnataka Health Department said. (ANI)

