Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday said that 21 vessels have been compelled to turn back toward Iran since the United States initiated a naval blockade targeting access to Iranian ports amid diplomatic engagements in order to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in the region.

In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that the US guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) is actively patrolling the Arabian Sea as part of the enforcement operation.

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"Guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) patrols the Arabian Sea, April 17, as U.S. forces enforce the naval blockade on ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran," CENTCOM stated in its post.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the United States increasing its maritime presence to monitor and restrict shipping movements linked to Iran.

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Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament MB Ghalibaf, slammed US President Donald Trump on X after Trump said that the US blockade on the ports of the Islamic Republic will continue until a full agreement with Iran is completely finalised.

In his post, Ghalibaf asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval.

His remarks come after the US President, in a post on Truth Social, declared that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz.

"The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." He further noted that "this process should go very quickly," the post read.

These remarks follow Tehran's announcement of a reopening of the strategic waterway, a move linked to the 10-day ceasefire currently in effect between Israel and Lebanon. While commercial shipping is now permitted to transit the route, Washington has maintained that economic and military pressure on Iran will not subside prematurely. (ANI)

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