Amaravati, Apr 10 (PTI) Over 4.5 lakh government school students in Andhra Pradesh appeared for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) examination on Wednesday, said an official.

The students belonged to classes III to V from 13,104 schools across the state.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming in India, Say Leading Creators.

"The TOEFL exam for classes 3rd to 5th was successfully conducted for 4,53,265 students in 13,104 schools. It was overwhelming to see students studying in the schools located in far flung tribal areas and remote rural areas participating in the exam," School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash told PTI.

Further, he said arrangements are being made to conduct the examination for more than 16.5 lakh students (classes VI to IX) from 5,907 schools on April 12.

Also Read | Elon Musk Coming in India This Month To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Announce ‘Mega Investment Plans’: Report.

Prakash noted that successful students will be awarded certificates by the Education Testing Service (ETS).

The Andhra Pradesh government and Princeton-based ETS have signed an agreement on June 23, 2023 to offer customised English assessments for government school students. This collaboration is aimed at fortifying the English language skills of lakhs of students, which could aid in promoting academic excellence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)