Falls City, Feb 17 (AP) An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude that struck early on Saturday morning near a small Texas city, one of several that have occurred in the area in recent days, could be felt dozens of miles away, including in San Antonio.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the earthquake at 12:32 am that was centered about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Falls City, according to the US Geological Survey.

Falls City, which has a population of about 500 people, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

About 10 minutes earlier, the area had a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey said.

There have been several earthquakes in the area in recent days and about 30 in the area over the past three weeks. But all the others have been lower in magnitude. (AP)

