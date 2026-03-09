Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bollywood producer Ektaa Kapoor had a first-time experience recently as she watched an entire cricket match: the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand on March 8.

Kapoor joined friends and colleagues to catch the high-voltage clash and also shared glimpses of the evening on her social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kapoor shared glimpses from the fun-filled night, where she was seen enjoying the match alongside actor Urvashi Dholakia and members of her team. Later, her close friend Sussanne Khan also joined the group.

In a candid video clip from the evening, Kapoor admitted that cricket had never really been her thing before. But surrounded by enthusiastic fans and the buzz of the final, she decided to give it a shot. Laughing as she recorded the moment, the producer openly shared that she was experiencing the sport for the "very first time".

"First time in my life I am watching cricket, because other people in this world like cricket, not me," she said in the video.

The producer also took a humorous moment to promote her popular television show, 'Naagin', joking that viewers could catch the show during match breaks.

"Of course, we are hoping India wins. India should win. But agar break me tumlog ne 'Naagin' bhi dekh liya toh maza ajaega," she quipped.

Meanwhile, the match itself turned into a dominant night for India. Strong batting performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, each scoring half-centuries, powered India to an imposing total of 255 runs. New Zealand struggled to keep up with the pace and were eventually bowled out for 159. (ANI)

