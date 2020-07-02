Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Healthcare workers have so far visited over 1 lakh households screening 4.77 lakh people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad district, officials said on Thursday.

They added that from Thursday till July 12, a special health surveillance campaign has been launched in which 2,100 teams would conduct surveys of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in both containment and non-containment zones of the district.

For monitoring the status of COVID-19 cases in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government had designated Special Secretary Shiv Sahay Awasthi as the nodal officer for Ghaziabad district, who arrived here along with Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Meerut range.

The officers took stock of the current situation regarding COVID-19 in the district.

During the meeting held in the collectorate conference hall, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey apprised the nodal officer that 3,048 booth level officers and 237 supervisors have been deputed as part of its Operation 'Dastak'.

As per the details of the operation, a team of officials would knock on every house to know about any ailing person, who is having any symptoms of COVID-19 and they would subsequently report it to the state health department and disaster control room.

So far, 4.77 lakh people from 1.07 lakh families have been screened by officials, the DM said.

Till now, 113 coronavirus cases have been detected in the district and a total of 2,500 samples of suspected patients with the infection have been taken, Pandey added.

