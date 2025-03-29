Guwahati, Mar 29 (PTI) Four Bangladesh nationals have been apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district for illegally entering India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The apprehended persons, identified as Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik and Rukshana Begum, have been deported to their country.

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: Govt Asks Schools To Hold Classes in Morning Hours Due to Heat Wave.

"In a strong and decisive move against illegal infiltration, @sribhumipolice apprehended 4 Bangladeshi nationals and deported them across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

Over 320 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back to Bangladesh, and vigil along the 1,885-km-long international border in the Northeast with the neighbouring country has been intensified since unrest erupted there last year.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)