Noida (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Four suspected cattle thieves of a gang active in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were held in Greater Noida after they got injured in a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place late Tuesday night in Dadri area when the accused men, who were in a pick-up truck, were intercepted by the local police for checking, the officials said.

Also Read | Google Year in Search 2020: From ‘What is Coronavirus?’ to ‘What is Binod?’ Check Out 5-Most Searched Queries on Google by Indians This Year.

"The men opened fire on the police party and tried to escape from the spot. However, they got injured in retaliatory firing," a police spokesperson said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Farmers Reject Govt Proposal, Call For Boycott of All Adani and Reliance Products Including Jio SIMs.

Six illegal firearms along with some ammunition, seven ropes, Rs 48,500, and some stolen jewellery were seized from the accused, who belong to a gang of cattle thieves active in western UP and parts of Haryana, the official said.

Those held have been identified as Rahees, Nasem, Harpal and Sonu, all natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, police said.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh also announced a reward of Rs 40,000 for the police team that arrested these men, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)