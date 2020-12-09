New Delhi, December 9: The farmer leaders, after deliberating a proposal sent by the government offering written assurance on minimum support prices (MSP), decided to reject the same. Signalling at the further escalation of their agitation, the union leaders said farmers across the nation would boycott all products of Adani Ltd and Reliance Industries Limited, including the highly-used Jio mobile SIM cards. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP'.

The farmer leaders, while addressing the press at Singhu borders, said the government has refused to roll back the laws despite their insistence in the past six rounds of meeting. This has compelled them to escalate their protest, the leaders of the agitation said.

"We will block Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on 12th December," they said, adding that payments would not be made at toll plazas and all products of Adani and Reliance will be boycotted. "We will boycott Jio SIMs as well," they added.

Farmers to Boycott Adani and Reliance Products

#Verified #Breaking 👉Farmers to boycott all Jio/Reliance/Adani products- from stores to toll plaza to mobile sims 👉Jaipur-Highway to be blocked till December 12th 👉New slogan of #FarmersProtest- 'Sarkaar ki Asli Majboori - Adani, Ambani, Jamakhori' — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) December 9, 2020

The Centre, in its proposal sent to the farmers, said it would address the concerns raised by the protesters but would not repeal the farm laws. It promised to provide a "written assurance" to safeguard the MSP-based system of procurement.

The farmers, who have launched a protest since November 26, are adamant on seeking the complete rollback of the three farm laws that provide a framework to contractual farming, ease limits on stocking and allow the cultivators to bypass the mandis and directly sell their produce to the private players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).