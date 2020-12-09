Google has released 'Year in Search 2020' and like expected coronavirus has topped the list. In India, netizens have searched for the meaning of coronavirus the most between March and June, with the peak searches being towards the end of March. Google has released trends of India under categories like Near me, how-to, movies, news events, personalities, sports events, what is, night shelter near me, TV/web series and overall. Google Year in Search 2020: IPL, Coronavirus, US Presidential Election Among Top 10 Most-Searched News Events in India.

Various other searches related to COVID-19 is also part of the list. From 'how to make a face mask, 'how to make hand santiser', quite a number of searches were related to the virus. With people being at home, quite a number of searches were about food recipes and grooming. Meanwhile here are the top five 'what is searches' made by Google users in India. Google Year in Search 2020: From How to Make Paneer to Dalgona Coffee and How to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card, Check Out the 10 Most-Searched Queries on Google This Year.

1. What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

2. What is Binod?

Binod Tharu was the name of YouTube user who would comment below videos writing his name 'Binod'. The comment became a joke and soon a joke in India in August 2020. Thousands of memes and jokes about Binod had flooded social media platforms.

3. What is Plasma Therapy?

Plasma therapy is a medical procedure that uses the blood of a recovered patient to create antibodies on those infected individuals. In the case of COVID-19, this treatment uses antibodies found in the blood taken from recovered patients. It is then used to treat those with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection to aid recovery. It is medically known as convalescent plasma therapy.

4. What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. It is transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

5. What is CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by allowing Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities who fled from the neighbouring Muslim majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014 due to "religious persecution or fear of religious persecution". The Act excludes Muslims.

While COVID-19 dominated the searches, US elections were the second most searched term. You can also find movies, famous personalities and Tv shows that Google users wanted to know about this year.

