New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Four children were injured after a school van allegedly overturned in Delhi's Shahdara area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The four children suffered minor injuries while others escaped unhurt, they said.

Around 15 children belonging to the Green Field School were in the van at the time of the accident, which took place near GTB enclave here, police said.

The van was taking the children home after school when the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel while taking a sharp turn following which the vehicle overturned. Locals rushed to help the children and all of them were rescued on time, police said.

Four of the 15 children were taken to GTB hospital for treatment. Two of them sustained injuries on their hands while the other two had minor bruises. No one is critically injured, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R.Sathiyasundaram.

The senior officer said a case has been registered under sections of negligence and rash driving.

The van driver, identified as Vikram, has also been apprehended. The driver will undergo medical examination and legal action is being taken against him, he said.

