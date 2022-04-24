Dumka/Giridih, Apr 24 (PTI) Four people died and five others were injured in three separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Giridih districts on Sunday.

A father and his son died as their motorcycle had a head-on collision with a truck on Dumka-Masalia main road in Jama police station area in Dumka district, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar Sinha (55) and his son Aditya Raj (16). Rajesh died on the spot, while his son died on the way to the hospital.

Sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa Ansari said the deceased were residents of Dudhani locality.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

In Giridih, a man identified as Naresh Jain died and four others were seriously injured after their car rammed into a divider near a toll plaza on the national highway in Gumri police station area, they said.

They were going to Ranchi from Parasnath Madhuban.

In another incident in the district, an ice-cream seller died after a motorcycle hit him in Birni police station area.

The biker was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)