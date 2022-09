Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Four people were killed after the boundary wall of a residential complex in Sector 21 of Nodia collapsed on Tuesday morning.

According to Noida District Magistrate, Suhas LY, the incident took place after the boundary wall of the Jal Vayu Vihar Society collapsed during the cleaning work of a drain adjacent to it.

The drain cleaning was conducted by the Noida Authority.

Police and fire personnel were deployed at the spot.

While nine workers have been rescued, the personnel of NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting searches.

"As a precautionary means, the areas near the Jal Vayu Vihar are currently being searched and rescue and fire teams have deployed here," Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Noida said.

A guard of the society told ANI that 13 persons were deployed in the repair and maintenance of the drain when the boundary wall collapsed around 10 am.

Officials said nine workers have been rescued so far.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on a war footing.

"Unfortunately, four people died. 9 people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment. NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. FIR will be lodged and action will be taken," Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

The Noida District Magistrate said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the wall collapse.

The DM said that one of the injured is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. (ANI)

