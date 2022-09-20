Asus has officially launched the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate smartphones. Both smartphones are introduced as an alternative to ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. These smartphones come powered by MediaTek's flagship chipset. Asus ROG Phone 6D is priced at GBP 799, whereas the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate costs GBP 1,199. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Both smartphones come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is here! Featuring the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU and world-leading internal cooling technology, AeroActive Portal. It will definitely raise your game into a different league! Check the full specs👉https://t.co/9dOSvD1MMD#ROGPhone6DUltimate pic.twitter.com/aXQLWMJpyx — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) September 20, 2022

Both ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate sport a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor for selfies and video calls. They run on Android 12 based ROG and Zen UI custom skin. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC.

