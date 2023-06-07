Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Four people, including a police constable, died in Rajasthan's Sikar on Wednesday morning when a car collided with a truck, officials said.

The accident took place in the Fatehpur Sadar police station area around 5 am, they said.

The deceased were identified as constable Revantram, Tejaram, Shahrukh and Riyaz, all residents of Jodhpur district.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination, police added.

