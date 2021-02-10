Bikaner (Rajasthan), Feb 10 (PTI) Four people drowned in Hanumangarh district when their car, parked without the handbrakes being applied, rolled into a canal, police said on Wednesday.

The dead included a couple, their daughter and a relative who were on their way to Rawatsar from Sikar, police said.

The deceased's family friend, Ramesh Kumar, was driving the car and he halted it on Tuesday night to attend nature's call at the edge of the slope. Since he had not applied the handbrake, the car rolled down and fell into the Indira Gandhi canal, Hanumangarh town police station incharge Laxman Singh said.

Vinod Kumar (45), his wife Renu (42), their 15-year-old daughter and a relative, Sunita Bhati (40), died in the incident. The bodies were fished out the canal out and handed over to family members after post-mortem, he said.

