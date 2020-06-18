India News | 4 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Himachal Pradesh, Total Cases 590

Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 590, officials said.

Two fresh cases were reported each from Kangra and Solan districts, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

So far, seven people have died of the disease in the state.

A patient in Kangra district recovered from the disease, Jindal said.

A total of 369 people have recovered from the infection so far while 11 have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 201, Dhiman said.

Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 56, followed by Una (36), Solan (32), Hamirpur (31), Sirmaur (13), Bilaspur and Chamba (10 each), Shimla (8), Mandi and Kinnaur (two each) and Kullu (1). PTI DJI

