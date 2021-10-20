Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 20 (PTI) Four hardcore criminals have been arrested with arms and ammunition from the Canary Hills area in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded the popular tourist spot on National Highway-33 and nabbed them late on Monday, SP Manoj Ratan Chauthe said.

The arrested persons hail from Nalanda district of Bihar.

The inter-state gang, members of which are in the age group of 22-27 years, have been involved in more than two dozen criminal cases in Patna and Nalanda districts of Bihar, Chauthe said.

Three other members of the group managed to escape, he said, adding, they have been identified and their hideouts are being raided.

Police seized two 8-mm rifles and 10 live cartridges, among other items, from their possession, the SP said.

The criminals have confessed that they were also involved in a major robbery of a prominent jewellery shop in Patna's Kankarbagh colony.

All the four were produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.

