Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Four persons were on Saturday apprehended here in connection with the brutal murder of a man, who had a love marriage with a woman belonging to another caste, police said.

Neeraj P, a businessman, who had married the woman outside his caste last year against her family's wishes, was stabbed to death in Begum Bazaar in public view on Friday night, allegedly by five persons.

His wife alleged that her brother and other family members were behind the murder. However, the woman's kin denied the allegations claiming some others had got Neeraj killed.

The couple have a two-month old baby.

The incident happened when the man, travelling on a two-wheeler with his father, got waylaid by the five assailants who attacked him with knives and stabbed him multiple times on the road in public view, and he died on the way to being shifted to a hospital, police had said.

A murder case was registered at Shahinayathgunj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D Joel Davis on Saturday said five persons had attacked the man and four of them have been apprehended and another is absconding.

"Prima facie, we came to know that two of them are close relatives. The four are being questioned," the DCP said.

Neeraj's wife told TV channels on Saturday that her family members were responsible for the killing and all five killers should be hanged.

"My family members had earlier threatened me and my husband of dire consequences in view of our love marriage. I want justice," she said adding they had also approached the police regarding a threat to their lives.

However, the woman's mother said it was only after her daughter got married to Neeraj that they came to know about their love affair. "We don't know who killed (Neeraj). No one from our house is behind this murder," the woman's mother and other family members said.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, a large number of people took out a rally in the area raising slogans demanding that the killers be hanged even as most of the shops in Begum Bazaar market remained shut in protest against the killing.

In a related development, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Saturday called for a report from the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police by June 30 over the man's murder.

The Commission on its own took cognisance of media reports about the brutual murder, an official release said.

Neeraj's death comes close on the heels of B Nagaraju (25) who was killed in public view here on the night of May 4 allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing.

