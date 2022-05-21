Bhopal, May 21: A 65-year-old differently-abled man was beaten to death on alleged suspicion of belonging to another community in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. A video of the incident doing rounds on the social media shows a young man mercilessly thrashing an old man. He was assaulted brutally for not showing his Aadhaar card. The deceased, who was identified as Bhanwarlal Jain of Sarsi village of Ratlam, was found dead in Manasa on Thursday, police said.

Police said Bhanwarlal Jain had gone to Chittorgarh on May 18 with his family. He later went missing. On Friday, he was found dead in Manasa of Neemuch district. Later, the video went viral on social media. Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Bindapur; 9 Arrested.

Watch: Elderly Man Beaten to Death

"We found the body of the victim on Thursday. After his pictures were released on social media, his family members from Ratlam identified him as Bhanwarlal Jain," said Mansa Police Station House Officer K.L. Dangi. In the video, Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of Manasa's BJP corporator is allegedly seen beating Jain demanding his Aadhar card and asking whether he is a Muslim.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday under sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 302 (murder) of IPC. "Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, an FIR has been registered against the accused Dinesh Kushwaha under Section 302 of IPC, Neemuch SP Suraj Verma said.

Notably, a communal violence had erupted in Neemuch after a group of Hindu activists attempted to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine in Purani Kacheri area on last Sunday. The district administration had seized the idol on Tuesday.

Reacting on one after another incidents in the district, former chief minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath accused the BJP led state government of failure to maintain law and order situation in the state.

"What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is being told as Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state," Nath tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2022 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).