Muzaffarnagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Four persons, including a police constable, have been arrested in connection with a firing incident at a hotel here on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police said on Tuesday.

They said the firing incident occurred on March 28 at the Sangam Hotel under the New Mandi Police Station limits and the arrests were made Monday night.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said the accused -- Nishant Balyan, a police constable posted in Lucknow; Shivam Balyan, Vikran Balyan, and Ashvani Balyan -- were identified through CCTV footage.

Police recovered two pistols and an SUV allegedly used in the crime, she said.

According to a complaint lodged by hotel owner and local BJP leader Nitish Malik, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they opened fire and threatened him and his employees following a confrontation over food.

A detailed probe is underway.

