Mumbai, April 1: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed and killed his colleague following a petty argument during Iftar in the city. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening, March 30, in Andheri's Oshiwara. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused, identified as Jaffer Khan and are searching for suspects who may have aided the accused.

As per the details of the case, the deceased and the accused worked at the same garment shop in Oshiwara, Andheri, as salesmen. According to a report in FPJ, the altercation between the two began over the distribution of fruits during Iftar. At around 6 PM on Sunday, after the evening prayers, Jaffer Khan retaliated when the deceased, identified as Kaif Shaikh, slapped him during an argument about cutting fruits. Mumbai Shocker: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Airport Toilet Dustbin, Police Launch Probe.

It is reported that Shaikh succumbed to his injuries after he was turned away by two hospitals. In his complaint, Shaikh's employer, Shanu Khan, said that Khan had left the shop crying after the altercation. However, at around 7:20 PM, the victim, Shaikh, came running back and collapsed in front of the shop.

Shanu Khan further said that Shaikh was found bleeding from a stomach wound. Although Kaif was rushed to a hospital in Millat Nagar, doctors referred him to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, citing insufficient medical facilities. However, even the Trauma Care Hospital refused admission to Shaikh and directed the patient to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared Shaikh dead upon arrival. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Takes Girl to Terrace for Showing Pigeons in Goregaon, Molests Her.

His death was attributed to blood loss and treatment delays. It was learned that Shaikh identified Khan as his attacker and alleged that the accused and his friends had ambushed him after the evening prayers. Acting on Shanu Khan's complaint, the police lodged a case and arrested the accused. They are also searching for the weapon used by the accused to commit the crime.

