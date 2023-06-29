Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) Four people were injured when a car lost control and crashed into a roadside tea stall in the central part of the city on Wednesday, police said.

While two injured were discharged after preliminary treatment at the CMRI Hospital, the two others are still under treatment, they said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Says 'It's Duty of Government To Find Out Illegal Wealth of Its Employees'.

The driver of the car is absconding, a police officer said, adding, an FIR has been lodged at Hare Street Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)