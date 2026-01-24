Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the capacity augmentation works of Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Saturday, an official press release said.

The event was held in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior State and Central Government officials, and representatives of the concessionaire.

The inauguration marked the commencement of construction for Phases II, III, and IV of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, which are being implemented under a fast-tracked, integrated development programme. The expansion aims to substantially augment India's container transhipment capacity and strengthen the country's maritime infrastructure ecosystem.

Vizhinjam International Seaport commenced commercial operations of Phase I on 3 December 2024 with a designed capacity of 1 million TEUs. Within a short period of operation, the port has demonstrated strong performance, handling over 1.43 million TEUs and operating at more than 130 per cent capacity utilisation. The port has established direct connectivity with major global shipping routes across Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Far East, reinforcing its role as a key national transhipment terminal, the release stated.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sonowal said, "The rapid operationalisation and expansion of Vizhinjam International Seaport reflects India's focused approach towards building world-class port infrastructure. He stated that the capacity augmentation will play a critical role in reducing India's dependence on foreign transhipment hubs, improving logistics efficiency, and supporting the growth of India's external trade."

Under the capacity augmentation programme, the existing container berth will be extended to create a continuous 2-kilometre-long container berth, the longest in India. The breakwater will be extended to 3.88 kilometres, and additional container yards will be developed through sea reclamation. The port's cargo-handling capacity will be strengthened through the addition of ship-to-shore and yard cranes, enabling the handling of next-generation container vessels up to 28,000 TEUs. On completion, the port will be capable of handling up to five mother vessels simultaneously, with an operational throughput capacity of up to 5.7 million TEUs per annum.

The capacity augmentation works are being undertaken pursuant to a Supplementary Concession Agreement signed in November 2024 between the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, advancing the project timeline by nearly 17 years, with completion targeted by December 2028. The total investment envisaged for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project is approximately Rs 16,000 crore, including about Rs 7,398 crore for the expansion phases.

The Union Minister further noted that the development of Vizhinjam International Seaport is aligned with the national objectives under Maritime Vision 2030 and the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, and will contribute to the creation of a resilient, efficient and globally competitive maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Vizhinjam is currently serving mainly Indian Container Ports as a Transhipment port. With the completion of Phase 2 development, Vizhinjam will become the transhipment hub of the whole world, including continents of Asia, Europe, America and Africa."

With the commencement of the capacity augmentation works, Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to progress towards becoming a regional transhipment hub, strengthening India's position in global maritime trade and supporting long-term economic growth. (ANI)

