Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) Four people were killed after a car hit a motorcycle and a stationary truck in Dudu town of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

Three people in the car died on the spot while the bike rider died on the way to the hospital, they said.

According to police, the driver of the car was trying to save the biker but lost control over the vehicle which collided with the truck parked on the roadside.

