Maharajganj (UP), May 10 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured after their car collided with a truck and turned turtle here on Monday night, police said.

The incident took place in Karahiya village here, they said.

The car collided with the truck while it was trying to overtake another car. Due to the impact of the collision, the car turned upside down, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mithlesh (35), Shugru (40), Suresh (38), and Raju (45), they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said.

