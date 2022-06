Gorakhpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Four labourers were killed and 29 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Hata in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Baghnath crossing on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | EWS Admissions 2022: Last Date for EWS Admission in Entry-Level Classes Extended Till June 24.

The bus, which was carrying 80 labourers from Madhopur in Bihar to Patiala in Punjab, was speeding when it hit the sand-laden truck, the police said.

While two labourers died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Puran Sada (18), Dhiren (18), Sushil (30) and Hriday (50), they said.

Also Read | Plastic Ban in West Bengal: Buyers of Sub-75-Micron Plastic Bags To Face Penalty of Rs 500 From July 1.

Twenty-nine people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal met the injured at the district hospital.

He said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and issued directives to the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)