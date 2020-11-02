Raipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Four Naxals allegedly involved in the killing of a policeman and a village head were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The four were apprehended from the forest near Matwada and Phullod villages under Jangla police station limits when a team of the CRPF 222nd battalion was on a search operation, an official said.

He identified the four as Kosa Padiami (31), Hingoram Madkam (27), Rajesh Kawasi (33) and Indrajeet Thakur (32), adding that a tiffin bomb, a detonator, detonating cord, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and some other items were seized.

They were involved in triggering an IED blast to target CRPF personnel on July 29 this year, he said.

In 2003, they were involved in killing a head constable and looting his weapon, and they had murdered a sarpanch in Ghudaskal in 2015, while in 2003, they had attacked a polling team, he added.

