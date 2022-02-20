Sonipat, Feb 20 (PTI) A court here on Sunday sent four people, who were arrested for allegedly working at the behest of pro-Khalistan terrorist groups, to eight days of police custody.

The plan of the terrorist groups was to use them for carrying out targeted killings in Punjab and other places, and to create an atmosphere of terror, police had said on Saturday.

On Sunday, the court sent the four people to eight-day police custody and they will be taken to Punjab, and would be questioned, police said.

They were presented in the court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priya Gupta, they said

The accused were in touch through social media with the Khalistan Tiger Force and the International Sikh Youth Federation, the Haryana Police had said in a statement on Saturday.

The crime investigation agency (CIA) team of the Haryana Police had arrested them.

