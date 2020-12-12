Simdega, Dec 12 (PTI) Four militants of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in two separate operations in Jharkhand's Simedga and Lohardaga districts, police said on Saturday.

Three militants were arrested in Simdega district in a raid in Kanarwa forest in the Bano police station area.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 98 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,42,628: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, December 12, 2020.

Pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized from the militants, Superintendent of Police Shams Tabrez said.

Acting on specific inputs, police conducted the raid and made the arrests, he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Banks to Focus on Doubling Farmers’ Income.

In Lohardaga, an area commander of the banned outfit was arrested, police said.

The arrest was made from the Senha police station area.

There are more than half a dozen criminal cases against him, police said.

A pistol, two country-made guns, 33 cartridges, a motorcycle and a sedan car were seized from him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)