Itanagar, Dec 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,320 on Thursday as 24 more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 32 more people were cured of the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by East Siang (six) and Changlang (three), he said.

Two army personnel, an Assam Rifles jawan and a CRPF constable are among the new patients, Jampa said.

Twenty-two infections were detected through rapid antigen tests and one each during RT-PCR and TrueNat tests, he said.

The state now has 778 active coronavirus cases, while 15,488 people have been cured of the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.90 per cent, he said.

The state's positivity and fatality rates stand at 5.10 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 564, followed by West Kameng (57) and Lepa Rada (25).

The state has so far tested 3,61,250 samples for COVID-19, including 1,162 on Wednesday, he added.

