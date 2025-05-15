Chaibasa, May 15 (PTI) Four security personnel were injured in a lightning strike during anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

Those injured were identified as CRPF's second command officer MP Singh and assistant commandant Subir Mandal, and Jharkhand Jaguar assistant sub-inspectors Sudesh and Chandan Hansda, they said.

The incident happened in the Saranda forest, about 1.5 km from the Baliba CRPF camp, they added.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning struck the area in the afternoon, police said.

The injured personnel were sent to a medical facility in Noamundi for treatment, they said.

