Gonda (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Seven people, including four women, were arrested after a police team that had gone to resolve a land dispute was attacked here, officials said on Saturday.

A team of police personnel, including police outpost in-charge Dharmendra Kumar, went to Kahoba village to resolve a complaint regarding a land dispute on Friday evening, they said.

During the visit, some villagers got enraged and attacked the police team. A motorcycle was damaged and a constable sustained injuries in the attack, officials said.

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the police outpost in-charge against a dozen people. Seven people, including four women, from the village has been arrested, police added.

