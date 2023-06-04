Mandya (K'taka), Jun 4 (PTI) Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in allegedly crashed against a sand-laden lorry at a village in Mandya district of Karnataka in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, the four youths in the car were on their way towards Hassan when it crashed against the rear portion of the lorry at Thirumalapura village in Nagamangala taluk of the district.

Two of the deceased hailed from Tumakuru, while the two others were from Ramanagara and Shivamogga respectively.

Police investigations are on to ascertain the cause of accident.

