Kohima, Jul 17 (PTI) Forty new cornavirus positive cases were detected in Nagaland on Friday, pushing the state's tally to 956, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The state now has 551 active cases, he said.

"Out of the 146 samples tested, 40 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 39 in Dimapur and one in Peren," the minister said.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients from Peren district recovered on Friday increasing the number of such patients in the state to 405, Phom said. The recovery rate of Nagaland is 42.36 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of 378 cases, followed by Peren with 237, Kohima with 184, Mon with 83, Tuensang with 44, Phek with 17, Zunheboto and Mokokchung (5 each), Longleng with 2 and Wokha with 1.

