Ballia (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old man fell into a pond in a village here and drowned, police said on Thursday.

Rajesh Chauhan, a worker at a building material shop, was washing his hands by the pond in Middha village of Fefna when he slipped and fell into it on Wednesday evening, they said.

His body was fished out later and sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

