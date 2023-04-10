Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in TC Palya Main road of KR Puram area in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ambika, police said, and added that her husband had died of illness a few months ago.

'Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found injuries on her body," KR Puram police said.

According to the police, the murder took place three days ago but came to light on Sunday late evening.

Police said the immediate cause of the murder could not be ascertained and an investigation is underway.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian penal code at KR Puram police station.

More details are awaited.

